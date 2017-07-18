Charter Day School welcomes students for new school year

Charter Day School welcomes students back for the first day of the year. (Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A little bad weather couldn’t dampen spirits as students arrived for their first day of school at Charter Day School in Leland.

From Kindergartners to 8th graders, the students spilled onto campus. Teachers and staff welcomed the students with friendly smiles and umbrellas.

“We try to make school fun for the kids, the kids enjoy being out here at the school. We have a great teaching staff the teachers and assistant teachers are terrific and we have a great support staff,” said Headmaster Steve Smith. “We’re looking forward to a great 18th school year here at Charter Day School”.

Smith says this year, the school is focused on safety and curriculum. Once students arrive, the gates around the school are locked to ensure the students have a protected learning environment.

No matter the grade, students have something to look forward to. Elementary School Assistant Headmaster Rachel Stroup said students are able to take a fun and educational trip to Medieval Times. Meanwhile, in 8th grade, Middle School Assistant Headmaster Rosina Walton said independence is the focus, so students take an overnight trip to Washington D.C.

Charter Day School is a tuition-free, open enrollment public school. To learn more, click here.