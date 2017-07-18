Cheerwine Kreme returns through September

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two iconic North Carolina-born brands are celebrating milestone birthdays this year: Cheerwine is turning 100, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning 80. To mark the sweet occasion, the two brands are bringing back the soft drink that caused a frenzy with its debut last year: Cheerwine Kreme.

From now through September 2017, Cheerwine Kreme is available in 2-Liter and 20 ounce bottles in major grocery chains and select convenience stores in North Carolina and South Carolina, and online at Cheerwine.com.

Cheerwine Kreme tastes like Cheerwine with a hint of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed flavor.

In the Wilmington area, Cheerwine Kreme will be in Food Lion, Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods stores.

“We’re grateful to the generations of Carolinians who’ve made it possible for Cheerwine to spend the last century, and Krispy Kreme to spend the last 80 years, delighting their taste buds and being part of their special moments,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, Cheerwine’s head of marketing and a fifth-generation family member of Cheerwine’s founder. “Cheerwine Kreme is a celebration of uniquely Carolina tastes and our deep roots in the region. We had such an amazing response last year in the Carolinas that we had to bring it back for a limited time, especially during such a milestone year for both of us.”