(Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of 2nd and Grace streets in Downtown Wilmington.

Officials say the scene has been cordoned off but the leak has been stopped.

Wilmington Fire ask you to avoid the area for several hours.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. WFD spokesman says nearby businesses have not been evacuated but are under a shelter in place. They say nobody is in danger.