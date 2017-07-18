Dozens participate in ‘Save Our Healthcare’ rally

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people were fired up about healthcare Tuesday night at the “Save Our Healthcare” rally in downtown Wilmington.

The event, coordinated by the local grassroots organizations Suit Up Wilmington and Stand Up Brunswick, brought together representatives of the local chapters of Planned Parenthood, SAGE Wilmington, and others.

Lead Organizer for Suit Up Wilmington and Stand Up Brunswick Heather Lilly said they started planning the event before they knew the Better Care Reconciliation Act Bill was not going to be brought to the Senate for a vote, but decided to continue with their event because she said the fight is not over.

“There’s going to be something else that comes down the pipe,” Lilly said. “We need to make sure that we’re paying attention, and make sure that we’re staying in connection with each other, knowing that healthcare is a right for all people and something that’s really important to our area.”

When asked about future events Lilly said, “We are going to be keeping our finger on the pulse of this for sure. We’ve made some great connections within this rally with local leaders and are going to be coordinating with the leaders of SAGE, as well as the leaders of the National Black Leadership Caucus and others, Planned Parenthood, to make sure that we are coordinated in our efforts right here in Wilmington.”