Escort from Jacksonville robbed during call in Castle Hayne

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An escort responding to a call in New Hanover County was robbed early this morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the woman was told by her boss to go to a home in the 5700 block of Blue Clay Road.

The woman told investigators when she arrived, a man told her to pull around to the back because he didn’t want people to see her car.

Once she pulled to the back, there was another man with a rifle who told the woman to hand over her wallet and jewelry. The men then ran off.

The woman was not hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

15 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Naked man shot with stun gun, catches fire during arrest
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Sneads Ferry woman arrested on child sex assault charges
Read More»
shooting gun
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington man shot multiple times overnight
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments