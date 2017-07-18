Escort from Jacksonville robbed during call in Castle Hayne

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An escort responding to a call in New Hanover County was robbed early this morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the woman was told by her boss to go to a home in the 5700 block of Blue Clay Road.

The woman told investigators when she arrived, a man told her to pull around to the back because he didn’t want people to see her car.

Once she pulled to the back, there was another man with a rifle who told the woman to hand over her wallet and jewelry. The men then ran off.

The woman was not hurt.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.