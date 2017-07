BROWNS SUMMIT, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Coaches Association girl’s soccer all-star game ended in a tie after lightning delays forced the game to be cancelled.

Hoggard’s Siara Southerland and New Hanover’s Abbey Campbell played in the game, but neither scored as the game ended 0-0.

The boy’s game was delayed due to the late start of the girls, but got underway just after 9 p.m.