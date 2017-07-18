Local group aims to fight opioid abuse in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Opioid use is an epidemic in the Cape Fear area and one local group is working to change that.

B.A.C.K. O.F.F. of Brunswick County is a support group for families and friends of those struggling with opioid addiction. It started as a small focus group for the Opioid Task Force, with just four mothers. Now, the group has grown to hundreds of members and the determination to fight drug use and abuse is stronger than ever.

The group holds monthly meetings that are open to anyone.

Their July monthly meeting will be on Thursday, July 20. A medical professional will be present to give a demonstration of Narcan, the drug used to revive a person after an overdose. Free Narcan kits with two doses will be available for attendees to take home; however, the group asks that you RSVP on Facebook prior to the meeting so they know how many kits will be needed.

On August 31, the group is holding a walk in downtown Wilmington on the Riverwalk.

To join the group or learn more, click here.