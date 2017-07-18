‘Happy Hookers’ makes mats for homeless out of plastic bags

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Homelessness continues to be an issue in the Cape Fear but a group of ladies in Brunswick County have taken notice and are bagging up that issue one mat at a time.

Some women at the Bridge Presbyterian Church of Leland have joined together to form the “Happy Hookers”. It’s an organization dedicated to collecting plastic bags and making them into comfortable mats for the homeless.

They have operated for a few months and some members see it as a perfect way to give back to help.

“It’s just amazing,” founder Mary Campbell said. “It just starts with a plastic bag. It’s just a bag. And then what can be done with it. You see somebody using it, riding their bicycle knowing that they got a place, a dry place to lay down, or something warm to cover up with, and to feel like you’re apart of that.”

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on WWAY, hear more about the group and how many bags it takes to make a mat.

