NHC Fire Rescue moves to temporary location

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue moved equipment and staff from its Ogden station, located at 7375 Market Street in Wilmington, to a temporary location Tuesday.

The temporary station is located less than a mile away, 7571 Old Oak Road.

Beginning in August, construction will begin on NHCFR’s new Ogden station, which will be built at the location of the current station on Market Street. NHCFR will remain in the temporary facility until September 2018 when the new facility is complete.

“The safety of our citizens is our priority,” said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. “Moving to this temporary fire station will keep construction activities from impacting service to the community.”

Residents should continue to call 911 for emergencies. All services for the county’s Northern Fire District, including car seat checks, will remain; however the temporary station will not have a community meeting room available.

Business inquiries should continue to call the NHCFR Business Office at 910-798-7420.