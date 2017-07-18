Pet Pals: Max is a 3-year-old kitty with a lot of love to give

Meet Max at New Hanover County Animal Services. Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Need a four-legged friend to cuddle up with? This guy could be the perfect solution!

Max is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair male cat. He loves treats and is already neutered.

He has bright eyes and a soft grey coat and he’s looking for a place to call home.

If you think Max could be a great addition to your family, head over to New Hanover County Animal Services.

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

