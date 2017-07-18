Ron White adds second show during Wilmington visit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center announced Tuesday that, due to tremendous demand, a second show has been added to the Ron White engagement on September 21.

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right.

White has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. All 4 of his comedy albums charted #1 on the BillboardTM Comedy Charts. He has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys, and over the past 9 years (since 2004) been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.

Ron White will perform at the Wilson Center on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm and 10 pm. Tickets are on sale now online at capefearstage.com and in-person or by phone at Ticket Central at the Wilson Center, 910-362-7999.