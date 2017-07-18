Stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway reopens after rock slide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been reopened after a rock slide made driving unsafe.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the shutdown occurred between Milepost 402, about 3 miles south of the N.C. Arboretum entrance, to Mount Pisgah near Milepost 409.

Parkway spokeswoman Caitlin Worth said the rock slide occurred about 9 p.m. last Monday and rangers closed the parkway 30 minutes later.

Officials said a giant boulder had fallen into the roadway, making travel through the area unsafe. Access to the Mount Pisgah Trail and the Mount Pisgah Lodge is now accessible again from Asheville.

A rock slide in March closed a 13-mile stretch of the parkway north of Asheville for three weeks during cleanup and repair.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)