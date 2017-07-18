Trooper involved in crash that sends four to the hospital

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A trooper trying to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation ended up getting in a crash in Brunswick County.

The NC Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:10 p.m. Monday on NC 179 about a mile from Sunset Beach.

Investigators say Trooper R.M. McDermott had blue lights and sirens on while trying to overtake a vehicle for a traffic violation.

As he was heading north, two vehicles were stopped in the center turn lane facing him. They were waiting to turn left into Roberto’s Restaurant.

Troopers say the second vehicle, a 2015 Jeep, turned left in front of McDermott.

The trooper was not injured.

Five people from Ohio were in the Jeep. Four were transported to Grand Strand Regional with non-life threatening injuries. Four people in the Jeep were family members, the other was a friend of the family.

Three of the four people were released last night. The fourth person was kept overnight.

The driver of the Jeep was at fault, but no charges or citations were filed. It will be shown as a yield violation on the wreck report.