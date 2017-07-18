Want to be an extra on TNT’s Good Behavior?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/TW Casting) — There is another casting call for extras on the locally filmed show ‘Good Behavior’.

TW Casting is looking for both male and female extras, any ethnicity, ages 18-30s, to portray Miami Club Type Patrons. TW Casting is specifically seeking a high-energy and vibrant nightlife look. Filming will take place on Friday July 21 or Wednesday July 26 (those submitting do NOT have to be available both days) in Wilmington.

Extras must be able to work in Wilmington. Interested applicants should email their contact information, a recent photo, height, weight, wardrobe sizes, location, and description of any tattoos or piercings to

TWCasting.GBS2@gmail.com with the Subject Line: “Club Patron (dates available)”.

You can also find information about TW Casting on their Facebook page.

____________________________________________________________________________