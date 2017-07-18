Wilmington man shot multiple times overnight

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is recovering at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after someone shot him multiple times.

According to Wilmington Police, the shooting happened around midnight in the 2400 block of Chestnut Street.

The victim, Christian Colborn, 42, was found inside his home off Haywood Street. Police say his home was a short distance away from the shooting.

EMS took Colborn to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

No word on any suspects.

Police are still investigating.