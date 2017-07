GOSHEN, Ind. (WSBT) — An 8-year-old New Paris boy was arrested for resisting arrest with a vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license after police say he led officers on a short chase through downtown Goshen.

This happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m. According to the Goshen Police Department, the boy was brought to their attention when the vehicle was reported for driving recklessly as it entered city limits.

The boy was released to his parents, say police.