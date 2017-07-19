ALDI holding hiring event for Leland store

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — With one location open and another set to open next week, ALDI is hiring for its upcoming third store in the area.

Wednesday, ALDI is holding an event to hire Leland store associates. The position pays $12 an hour.

If you’re interested in applying or speaking with ALDI representatives, they will be at the Best Western Plus on Towne Lake Drive in Leland. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are some job requirements:

You must be 18 years or older to apply

A high school diploma or GED is preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Must be able to lift 45 pounds

ALDI says staff who average more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage and all employees can participate in the 401k program.