Bowling with Badges for Special Olympics of North Carolina

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bowl a strike for the Special Olympics this weekend at Cardinal Lanes.

Bowling with Badges is a fundraiser for community members of all ages to come out and bowl with police officers and athletes from Special Olympics.

It’s happening Saturday, July 22 from 2-5 p.m. at Cardinal Lanes on Shipyard Blvd.

This is a community outreach event geared toward sharing fellowship and networking with the local community, all while having fun bowling and raising funds to benefit Special Olympics North Carolina.

Players can register individually for $20. The price includes three games and shoe rental. Individuals can create a new team or join an existing one. Teams can have up to five members.

All skill levels are welcome to participate.

If you don’t want to bowl, you are still welcome to donate or come out and enjoy a fun afternoon with food and raffle prizes.

To register or donate, click here.

If you’d like to learn more about the Special Olympics programs in your area, you can visit their website.