Dock catches fire, several boats destroyed at Texas marina

A fire broke out on U Dock at the Highport Marina on Wednesday. (Photo: Thomas/KXII)

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) — Crews are responding to a fire at Highport Marina in Pottsboro.

Several boats are on fire at “U Dock” at Highport Marina, and emergency crews have responded.

Witnesses said maintenance worker was working on a boat when it caught fire.

He had minor burns to his arms and was checked out by a nurse at the scene. It is still unclear if anyone was seriously injured.

Several boats have been destroyed.

Thick, black smoke can be seen for several miles.

No information is available on what started the fire.