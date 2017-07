NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Netting on top of the Don Holt Bridge has fallen down and landed on vehicles below.

Traffic on the bridge is at a standstill in both directions.

DOT has been notified and North Charleston Police Department assisting.

Charleston Police say the netting was up as part of maintenance being done to the bridge.

According to police, the netting and cables haven fallen on several vehicles, trapping the drivers and vehicles underneat. There have been no reported injuries.