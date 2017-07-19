Food trucks get the green light to stay in Bolivia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Vendor food trucks are here to stay at the Brunswick County Government Center.

Monday night, Brunswick County Commissioners voted to allow food trucks to continue setting up shop on a permanent basis.

The county originally set up a trial period for the food truck program and in the end, no issues were reported.

The food truck program allows three trucks on site between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on traffic court days, which take place on the second and fourth Fridays of the month.

Interested vendors must submit an application for approval first.

Click here to find out more about the program, including upcoming traffic court dates.