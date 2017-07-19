Humpday Health: Outrigger canoeing more than just upper body workout

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Living in a coastal community, we have the unique opportunity to take to the ocean for a workout. It may look like a scene straight out of the movie Moana, but in Wrightsville Beach, outrigger canoeing is much more than that. In this water sport you are the motor.

Outrigger canoeing started with roots in the Polynesian Islands and have expanded all across the world, including on the East Coast.

“What makes it unique to Wilmington and to Wrightsville is we have both of the inlets, Mason’s Inlet and Masonboro Inlet, that are perfect for entering and exiting from the ocean,” Wrightsville Beach Stand Up Paddleboarding owner Jarrod Covington said. “So you can push your boundaries and your ability limits. But the thing about outrigger canoeing is that you’re having a blast the whole time, so you don’t really realize you’re working out. It’s a killer workout without really realizing it, you’re just having fun a long with it.”

In order to get that killer workout, you need to have the proper technique.

“So you’re leaning forward, planting the blade in the water and then you’re applying pressure with your core when you twist out of it with your legs as you’re pushing off. Then you’re bringing the paddle back with your hips.” Covington said.

The best part of outrigger canoeing is that you can do it with any number of people. There are OC ones, twos, fours and sixes to allow up to six people to join in on the fun.

For more information, you can visit the Wrightsville Beach SUP website by clicking here.