Kadeem Allen signs two-way contract with Boston

(Photo: Boston Celtics)

BOSTON, MA (WWAY) — Kadeem Allen signed with the Boston Celtics today on a two-way contract.

For those of you unclear with how a two way contract works, it is essentially a deal with the player and the team in which they can designate a player to play in the G-League without another team being able to sign them to their active roster.

After being selected in the second round, Allen averaged 3 points, 3.1 rebounds and just over one assist per game for Boston.

The exact terms have not been released by the team at this time.