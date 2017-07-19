Man arrested after Leland construction site shooting

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Clarendon man faces assault with a deadly weapon charges after a shooting on Monday in Leland.

It happened at a construction site at 1218 West Gate Drive.

Leland Police say Dadrian Earl Todd got into an argument with a coworker at the site. Police say Todd left, but returned a little while later and confronted the coworker again when the argument escalated.

Police say Todd pulled out a gun and shot at the victim’s feet three times and then took off.

Police say the victim did not get hurt in the shooting. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office responded to help search for Todd and ultimately found him.

While investigating, police found the .380 handgun used in the shooting. It was hidden near a retention pond behind Walmart, which is near where the shooting happened.

Todd posted a $2,000 bond.