Police arrest two men in $90,000 financial card fraud operation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A witness helped police bust a financial card fraud operation in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police say around 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness saw a man use more than a dozen different cards and withdrawn large amounts of cash from an ATM in the 3500 block of S. College Rd.

Police who responded detained two Florida men, Adryan Hernandez, 21, and Alejandro Gonzalez Almeida, 22.

Police say they searched the hotel room where the men were staying and discovered evidence of a manufacturing operation for credit cards. They also found computers and magnetic card makers, prepaid money orders, receipts for money wires, and a large sum of cash.

Two victims of the fraud operation have already been located in North Carolina.

Hernandez and Almeida are charged with Felony Financial Card Forgery.

They are each in the New Hanover County jail under $100,000 secured bond.