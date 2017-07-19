Police: North Carolina man killed when lightning hits tree

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man was killed when lightning hit a tree he sought as shelter from a storm.

Local media outlets report the Sanford Police Department said officers were called on Tuesday to respond to a report of a man found unresponsive and lying face down in a yard.

Police identified the man as 39-year-old David Charles Everette.

A neighbor said Everette was trying to run to a store when the storm hit, but he didn’t make it and tried to seek shelter under an oak tree.

