Port City Track Club ready for Nationals

The men's 4 x 100 relay team practices exchanges before the Nationals meet. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today the Port City Track Club held their final practice here in Wilmington before it’s off to Kansas.

It was back to work for the club at UNCW as they prepare to head to Kansas for Nationals. 19 athletes from our area will compete in the meet, including the men’s 17-18 4 x 100 relay team.

The group is coming off of back-to-back region championships and they also ran the fastest time in the nation during regionals. Now the focus shifts to the big stage. After finishing 8th last year, they want to bring home the top prize.

“It would feel real good since we’ve been chasing this for a long time. To go 39.7 (seconds), that’s the goal we’re chasing right now and that would feel wonderful.” Shaquan Graham, 4 x 100 relay member, said.

One of the members of that 4 x 100 team is Jav’Vonta Smith. Smith is a graduate of North Brunswick High School and today he signed to take the next step of his journey to UNC Pembroke.

Surrounded by his teammates, friends and family, Smith signed his national letter of intent to run track for the Bravehawks. It’s a proud day for the track club and Smith says he can’t wait to start the next step of the journey.

“It’s been a long time competition with my sister, who went to a good school and graduated,” Smith said. “Now it’s my turn. Pembroke is going to be a good choice for me and now I’ve got to succeed, graduate and do all I can at Pembroke and show my family what I can do.”

Smith is not off to college yet, he and the Port City Track Club will compete in the National Championships starting monday in Kansas.

Good luck everyone!

If you want to donate to the team, click here.