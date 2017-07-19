Republicans express frustration after health care failure

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

NEW YORK (AP) – Republicans are expressing embarrassment, fear and frustration as party leaders concede that their years-long promise to erase much of Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act is all but dead.

Conservatives blamed establishment Republicans who control Congress. Establishment Republicans blamed President Donald Trump. And Trump blamed “a few Republicans” and Democrats.

The finger-pointing marked a new low for a Republican Party that swept into power in January and has struggled to govern ever since.

Trump signaled Tuesday that his party was largely giving up after seven years of promising to repeal the law.

The development intensified Republican divisions from Georgia to Colorado to Texas as conservatives vowed to punish ineffective Republicans in Congress and GOP operatives warned of dire political consequences for the party in 2018.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dozens participate in ‘Save Our Healthcare’ rally
Read More»
Donald Trump Jr.
9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lawyer: Russian developer’s staffer also at Trump Tower meet
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Let Obamacare fail,’ Trump says after GOP plan collapses
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments