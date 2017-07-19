Sheriff’s son arrested again for DWI

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The son of Brunswick County’s sheriff was arrested again over the weekend for DWI.

According to a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, the North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested John William Ingram VI, 26. Highway Patrol has not yet responded to a request from WWAY for more information.

Records show Ingram was booked into the Brunswick County Jail late Saturday night. His address is listed as Conway, SC.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment on an investigation being conducted by another agency. Like anyone else under these circumstances, my son is subject to and entitled to the same due process,” Sheriff John Ingram V said in a statement. “That said, I am first and foremost a parent, and I am experiencing the same emotions and concerns that any loving parent would under these circumstances, even though my son is a grown adult.”

Highway Patrol arrested the younger Ingram for DWI in Brunswick County in April 2012. Sheriff Ingram said his son would plead guilty to the charge, and he did days later.

“Like many, our family has been touched by the tragedy of losing a loved one in an impaired driving incident,” Sheriff Ingram’s statement continued. “I stand against impaired driving and will continue to remind anyone who has consumed any form of impairing substance to refrain from operating a vehicle and enforce the laws pertaining to impaired driving.”