SkyWatch Bird Rescue releases rescued pelicans

(Photo: SkyWatch Bird Rescue)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It was a happy day for three Brown Pelicans! SkyWatch Bird Rescue released wild one adult and two juvenile rehabilitated pelicans.

Volunteers says after floating together for a bit, they met a few friends and eventually found a flock to hang out with.

SkyWatch is a non-profit organization that gives medical care, food, safety, and rehabilitation from the smallest hummingbird to the giant pelican. They say no bird in need is ever turned away.

If you find an injured bird, you can call 1-855-40R-ESCU for assistance.

