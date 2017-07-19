Train slams into car, drags it in Durham

(Photo: ABC11)

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the crossing at E. Pettigrew and Driver streets.

Train collides into car this morning in Durham near E. Pettigrew and Driver Streets. The man was able to escape with minor injuries. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/eKs6QGOEsu — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) July 19, 2017

Images from Chopper 11 HD showed a Norfolk Southern train collided with a black vehicle.

A spokesperson with the railway company said the car was crossing the railroad tracks when it was struck by an oncoming train. The crossing is equipped with flashing lights and gates.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The last accident in that area happened April 11, 2016, according to Durham Police. It happened at Pettigrew and Grant streets. A woman’s vehicle got stuck on the tracks, but she was able to escape without serious injury.