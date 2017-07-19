Train slams into car, drags it in Durham

(Photo: ABC11)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) — Authorities in Durham are investigating after a car was hit and dragged by a train in Durham Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the crossing at E. Pettigrew and Driver streets.

Images from Chopper 11 HD showed a Norfolk Southern train collided with a black vehicle.

A spokesperson with the railway company said the car was crossing the railroad tracks when it was struck by an oncoming train. The crossing is equipped with flashing lights and gates.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The last accident in that area happened April 11, 2016, according to Durham Police. It happened at Pettigrew and Grant streets. A woman’s vehicle got stuck on the tracks, but she was able to escape without serious injury.

