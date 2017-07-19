Welfare check leads to discovery of human remains in woods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Police conducting a welfare check in North Carolina discovered a decomposed body in nearby woods.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports officers went to an apartment complex Monday night to look for a woman whose family members hadn’t heard from her in a while.

Winston-Salem police spokesman Lt. Eric Montgomery says no one was at her apartment, so police checked the woods behind the complex, where they found the body.

Montgomery says recent hot weather accelerated decomposition, and police haven’t been able to determine gender or if any injuries were sustained.

He says the medical examiner will take longer to identify the body than usual because of its condition.

Police have not said if they believe the remains are those of the missing woman, who hasn’t been identified.

Police haven’t located the other apartment residents.

