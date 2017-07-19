Wilmington Police investigating armed robbery on 6th St.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials are investigating an overnight robbery in Wilmington.

According to Linda Rawley Thompson with Wilmington Police Department, it happened in the 100 block of N. 6th Street.

Thompson said two women were approached by a man with a firearm who demanded they give him their property. The suspect fled north on N. 6th St.

K9 units responded and the stolen items were located behind a residence nearby.

The suspect is described as a man around six feet tall with a skinny build and long hair. Officials say he had his face covered.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.