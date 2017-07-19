Winston-Salem man indicted in hammer attack on young son

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a man after authorities say he hit his young son in the head several times with a hammer.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Ramel Shabal Daye is jailed under a $1 million bond for attempted first-degree murder.

Online jail records don’t say if he has an attorney. According to police, Tremel Daye was attacked in October 2016, when he was 9 years old.

He was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for severe head wounds.

Court records show a Forsyth Superior Court judge has ordered that Daye to be taken to Central Regional Hospital in Butner, where doctors will determine if he has the mental capacity to stand trial.

No trial date has been set.

___ Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

