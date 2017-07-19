Woman arrested for burning boyfriend with hot grease

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County (WCTI) — A Jacksonville woman accused of throwing hot grease on her boyfriend is behind bars Wednesday, while her boyfriend remains in the burn unit of a Chapel Hill hospital, authorities said.

Shamika Lovick, 30, was arrested Wednesday by Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. She was issued a $30,000 unsecured bond and is set to make her first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Her 27-year-old boyfriend was originally hospitalized locally when the incident occurred on Jul 14, but has since been transferred to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at the North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113, Detective Daryl Watkins at daryl_watkins@onslowcounty nc.gov, or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.