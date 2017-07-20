A Disney adoption fairytale ending as Mickey has a big surprise for kids

The Gilmour family meets Mickey Mouse. (Photo: Courtney Gilmour)

ORLANDO, FL (WTSP) — A trip to Walt Disney World was extra-special for one family when Mickey Mouse revealed to their foster children that they were being adopted.

Courtney Gilmour posted a video to Facebook of her and her husband Tom taking the kids to see Mickey at the Magic Kingdom. The kids thought they were there just to get an autograph.

Mickey does a magic trick for the kids, and then the moment of truth comes as a sign comes out revealing the day the Gilmours are adopting them.

Congratulations to the Gilmours!

