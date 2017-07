BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — School bond projects are underway in Brunswick County.

Voters passed the bond in November.

Lincoln Elementary School held three public meetings Wednesday to hear from parents and the community on construction plans. With their share of the money, the school is getting new classrooms. The classrooms are expected to cost more than $4 million.

Experts attended the meeting to answer any questions.

The Brunswick County school bond is $152 million.