Charlotte businessman’s estate auctioned to repay Ponzi scheme victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — An auction was held Thursday at the estate of prominent Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey’s.

The FBI said Siskey was at the center of a Ponzi scheme.

WSOC reports Siskey took his own life soon after a judge ruled the government could seize his home.

Hundreds of items from classic cars to jewelry and guitars were on the auction block, and they’re worth millions.

Sources told Channel 9 that there is interest from around the world, especially for the classic cars.

It’s all being auctioned off to repay creditors who lost millions investing in Siskey’s companies.

They’re owed more than $50 million.

Nearly everything inside Siskey’s Sharon Road mansion was up for auction.

There were 560 different lots.

“The story was just so bothersome also. It’s so sad someone had to live through this,” bidder Marge Berkley said.

An auction this size and scope happens every three or four years, the auctioneer said.

“We’ve had national and international attention,” said Leland Little with Leeland Little Auctions. “People registering for this sale to bid on things, because to your point, when you walked into the home just a few days ago, it is eye-popping.”

Everyone there was trying to get a deal.

“There’s a Bentley drop top,” bidder Joseph Kowalski said. “Yeah, I’m in the car business. So you’re hoping to go home with that? Who knows, people might bid up.”

That Bentley he wanted went for $137,000, but he didn’t get it.