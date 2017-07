LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Chick-fil-A is coming to Leland next summer.

Economic and Community Development Director Gary Vidmar confirmed Chick-fil-A will be opening in the new Leland Town Shopping Center in summer 2018.

The Leland Town Shopping Center is going to be the 60-acre development near Ploof Road.

Vidmar said the developers will be announcing more on what is to come in the next few weeks.