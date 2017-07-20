Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old man from a fishing boat about 9 miles southeast of Carolina Beach Thursday morning.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington were notified via radio at approximately 1:30 a.m. that a man was experiencing severe abdominal pain aboard the fishing vessel God’s Grace.

A coast guard boat from Wrightsville Beach launched at approximately 1:45 a.m.

The crew transferred the man to the station, arriving at 4:05 a.m. EMS took the man to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“It is always important to ensure that communications equipment is functional,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dana Wise, one of the crewman who responded. “The fishing boat crew was able to quickly interact with our command center using their VHF radio, which allowed us to medevac the man quickly.”