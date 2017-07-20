Deputies: Pair arrested for numerous charges following robbery

WILLARD, NC (WWAY) — Two people are now behind bars after being arrested for drugs charges among many others.

19-year-old Jennifer Nicole Thorpe and 23-year-old Marcus Dean Jacobs were arrested at their home located on Horsebranch Road in Willard Wednesday evening following a robbery they conducted last week on Bellhammon Forest Drive in Rocky Point.

Thorpe is charged with the following; Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, Assault with a deadly weapon, Possession of stolen property, Communicating threats, Conspiring to sell Cocaine, Assault on a government official and Resisting public officer.

She is currently being held at the Pender County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Jacobs is charged with Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Cocaine, Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Cocaine, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, Possession with intent to sell/deliver Marijuana and Manufacturing Marijuana, Robbery with a dangerous weapon, Communicating threats, Assault with a deadly weapon and Possession of stolen property.

Jacobs is currently being held in the Pender County Jail under a $75,000 bond.

Police say during the robbery on Bellhammon Forest Drive, a cell phone was taken from the reporting victim and was assaulted. A second victim who intervened to help the first victim was verbally threatened and Thorpe attempted to strike this victim with her car on two separate occasions during the robbery.

At the time of their arrest, deputies confiscated a firearm, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $1500.

Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the pair for narcotics violations in the Rocky Point area for the past several months.