Friends remember teen killed in bicycle accident

(Photo: Fetner Daniel/Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The teenager killed in a deadly bicycle crash loved to ride his bike. 17-year-old Daniel Fetner had a passion for bike riding.

One of his favorite stops was hanging out at Two Wheeler Dealer bike shop in Wilmington.

The owner of Two Wheeler Dealer, Jim Mincher, said Fetner would come in to the shop all the time.

“Daniel started riding a bike a couple years ago and liked it. He was in here all the time. He was like one of our family,” Mincher said.

The teen was killed in a bike accident, but because of his infectious smile he will be remembered by many.

“Daniel was kind, sincere and a lovable human,” Mincher said.

His close friend, Abbey Crisp, will miss all of the memories they shared together.

“It’s just crazy to think he was at my house a couple weeks ago and now he’s like never coming back,” Crisp said.

He died at the scene of the crash. A Brunswick County man, suspected of drunk driving, has been charged in the death.

Crisp is still trying to process what happened to her friend.

“Why would you drink and drive like there’s no reason for that. There’s Uber for a reason and I’m sure he had people he could call and it was 12:15 in the afternoon, like there’s people on the road in the afternoon, like there’s kids out there its just the middle of the day. Why, why do it at all?,” Crisp said.

One last thing his friends wish they could say to him would be how much they are going to miss him.

“I want Daniel to know how much he’s loved, how much he’s going to be missed and he definitely had and impact not only on me, but a lot of people in the community,” Crisp said.

“Daniel, we miss ya immensely and will for years to come,” Mincher said.

The driver accused of Fetner’s death is Ricky Pruett. He is charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle.

He had a prior DWI conviction and was released on bail.