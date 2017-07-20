Hundreds attend 3rd Annual Ladies Night Out Purse Bash

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — Thursday night was Ladies Night for a group of women in Brunswick County.

Hundreds of ladies gathered in Supply for the 3rd Annual Ladies Night Out Purse Bash hosted by the North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce.

Our very own anchor Amanda Fitzpatrick was there to emcee and help give away the prized purses.

Ladies who bought a ticket were given two chances to win bags by Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade.

Organizers said this event is all about the community.

“Everybody just loves to come out,” North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce President Martha Jackson said. “It’s a lot of good fellowship, you get dinner, you get a chance to win a beautiful pocketbook, and it’s just been a wonder, successful event.”

There was also a fashion show by Kent & Company Boutique out of Leland, food and of course plenty of handbags.

R. Riveter, a company in Southern Pines where military spouses produce handbags, was the special vendor for the evening. The company appeared on Shark Tank, where they walked away with a deal from Mark Cuban.

Last year’s Ladies Night Out Purse Bash sold out. The North Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce hopes the event will be even bigger next year.