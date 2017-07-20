Marine Corps unit leader relieved of command

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) — For the second time in less than two months, the Marine Corps has relieved a commander of a unit based in eastern North Carolina of their command.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy today relieved Lt. Col. Taylor White of his command over Marine Wing Support Squadron 274 due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to lead, according to a news release. The group is based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The Marine Corps did not release any more details about what led to the move.

White, who assumed command of the squadron in July 2016, has been replaced by Lt. Col. Scott Cobb. White will be reassigned to another unit, the Marine Corps said.

Last month Maj. Gen. Glavy relived Lt. Col. Jennifer Grieves of her command of the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 based at Marine Corps Air Station New River. Glavy based his decision on issues stemming from an off-duty incident that was not properly reported, according to a release. Lt. Col. Grieves was reportedly arrested at her Sneads Ferry home in December for assault as part of a domestic violence charge.