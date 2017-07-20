Officer turns complaint into dance party

(Photo: WOIO)

One local police officer recently turned a noise complaint into a dance party.

“I said, what’s going on here? Corporal Greg Kerr said. “And they said, we’re just trying to learn the Cha Cha Slide and I said, well, let’s go! Who’s going to teach me? And they’re like, are you serious? And I said, let’s go!”

So, that’s exactly what they did. Cell phone video, captures Corporal Greg Kerr clapping his hands and trying to keep up with this group of energetic kids.

“I love to interact with the kids,” Kerr said. “I think it’s a great way to help them learn about the police and that the police really are on their side.”

He tells me this type of positive, community interaction is vital – for both the police, and the people they serve.

“I think with all of the negativity that has been recently seen in the media, that it’s extremely important for us as policemen to put forth that positive, that positivity as we go forth and do our jobs,” Kerr said.

Those jobs landed these partners at a little girl’s backyard birthday party.

They’re community bonding moments, Kerr wouldn’t change but he does admit, his dance moves might need a little bit of work.

“If there’s somebody out there who can really teach me the cha cha slide, I’m in,” Kerr said.