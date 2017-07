(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’re heading into the dog days of summer but the school year is right around the corner.

Planet fitness has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club to help out some kids in need.

From now through the end of August they’re collecting school supplies that will go to kids that need them the most.

They’ll be given to the local Boys and Girls Clubs as well as local schools.

Items will be collected at the Kerr Avenue and Monkey Junction Planet Fitness locations.