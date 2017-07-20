Robeson County child drowns after falling into bucket

A 15-month-old child drowned Wednesday evening after falling into a large pail of water at a home on Van Born Drive near Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.

Deputies said the child apparently was reaching to get something out of the pail when she fell in, face first, and couldn’t get out.

Officers said the little girl was about 31 inches tall and the pail was pretty big.

Deputies added a family member found the child and called 911.

We’re told the incident is being treated as an accidental death, but the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies said the child was a twin.