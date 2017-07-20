Robeson County child drowns after falling into bucket

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Robeson County, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-month-old child drowned Wednesday evening after falling into a large pail of water at a home on Van Born Drive near Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.

Deputies said the child apparently was reaching to get something out of the pail when she fell in, face first, and couldn’t get out.

Officers said the little girl was about 31 inches tall and the pail was pretty big.

Deputies added a family member found the child and called 911.

We’re told the incident is being treated as an accidental death, but the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies said the child was a twin.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Closures of Interstate 95 in southern NC start next week
Read More»
1 week ago
12 Comments for this article
Father reacts to son’s death, blames lack of lifeguards
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Help is on the way’: Cooper tours Matthew’s lasting impact in Fair Bluff
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments