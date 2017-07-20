Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” prepares for opening night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a modern twist on a classic and it’s almost ready for the Port City.

This month, you can catch performances of “Much Ado About Nothing”, a quick-witted tale of romance, miscommunication and intrigue.

The production is part of the Lumina Festival of the Arts at UNCW.

According to UNCW’s website, the play is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies.

The show is directed by Chris Marino, and includes actors from Alchemical Theatre of Wilmington.

Fred Grandy, well known as “Gopher” from Love Boat, will also be in the performance.

UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building Mainstage Theatre will host 5 performances of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” with 7:30 p.m. shows each night and one 2 p.m. matinee.

The evening performances are July 22, 25, 27 and 29. The matinee performance is on July 25.

Tickets range from $5-$25.

For ticket information, click here.