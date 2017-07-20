Southport woman charged with child abuse relating to a sexual assault

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport woman is out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond for a felony child abuse-sexual act charge.

Jennifer Ann Moyer, 43, was arrested Tuesday night.

Southport Police say Moyer is charged because she knew about the alleged assault of a child and did nothing about it.

Police are currently looking for David Carriker, Jr, of Maryland.

There are several warrants for his arrest. Some of the charges he faces include 1st degree statutory sex offense and felony indecent liberties with a child.

The victim in this case is 10 years old.

If you know where Carriker is, call Southport Police.