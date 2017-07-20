TheatreNOW celebrates 5 year anniversary

TheatreNOW 5th year anniversary (Photo:Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — TheatreNOW is celebrating their five year anniversary tonight. They opened their doors back in July of 2012.

TheatreNOW owner Alisa Harris wanted to share her excitement with the community and Thursday night anyone could stop by and join the celebration.

There was live music, free food, drink specials and a few scenes performed from current and upcoming shows.

Harris said she wanted to thank everyone who has helped her along the way.

“One, cause I’m just relieved we’ve been here for five years. Two, I just wanna celebrate and thank everybody who’s helped along the way. Wilmington has a tremendous theatre community and I call them my theatre family and I couldn’t of done it without any of them,” Harris said.

They have produced more than 35 original dinner theatre productions with local Wilmington writers, directors and actors.

Harris hopes for many more years to come at TheatreNOW.